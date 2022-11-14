Rebecca Busi, Dakar 2023: rainbow helmet and women’s team in Saudi Arabia

Rebecca Busi doubles: after being a rookie (and a young Italian ever) at the Dakar last year, in 2023 he returns to face one of the most difficult competitions in the world in the dunes of Saudi Arabia: he will race for an Italian team, HRT Technology and will be the spearhead of a female crew. With the 26-year-old driver from Emilia (who is the daughter of art: father Roberto has raced several rally between 2006 and 2017), here is the navigator Giulia Maroni. Not only. Rebecca Busi will still race with the rainbow helmet in the name of human rights, women’s freedom and in favor of LGBTQ + community. A strong choice and a clear message in a country that for a few years has allowed women to get a license and drive.









Rebecca Busi, at the Dakar 2023 with OnlyFans

And among the sponsors they will support Rebecca Busi at the Dakar 2023 there will be the well-known English site OnlyFans. “Since I finished the Dakar last January, I have written to hundreds of companies to seek sponsorship for this year but I have not found anything and it seemed there was no way out. Then I saw that OnlyFans had started sponsoring in motorsport and I said to myself: oh well, I’ll try! “, the words of Rebecca Busi to mowmag.com after making the news official in the course of Eicma 2022. His account “will be completely free. Everyone will be able to see the contents that I will publish during the Dakar, which will obviously only be related to the experience in Saudi Arabia and to the race, and to realize that there is nothing wrong with that “.







