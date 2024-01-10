Having a birthday at the same time as your loved one is already nice. But being able to welcome your baby on that same January 9 is very special. Rebecca and Aaron Suijker can mostly laugh about it. They never cared much for birthdays, but that is different now: “Now the three of us have a birthday at the same time. A hilarious story for… birthdays, right? Haha!”

