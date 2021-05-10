La Uchulú shone again on the stage of The Artist of the Year, however, her presentation did not end up captivating everyone. The driver Rebecca Writes He sent her a tip during the America shows program.

When commenting on the participation of the popular character of TikTok, the presenter recommended to the actor Esaú Reátegui that he take some singing classes so that he can polish his vocal technique and stand out as the best of the season.

“There is something that many do not have and it is charisma, but charisma does not last long if you don’t work, if you don’t polish your talent, watch out for that. The Uchulú has crossed the screen, all of Peru has received it, it generates joy and is hilarious. So, if you like it, take singing and dance classes too ”, was the message from Rebeca Escribns to the tiktoker.

Then, he was encouraged to do the dance steps of the song “I don’t know” by Explosión de Iquitos, which became popular on social networks thanks to La Uchulú and ‘the dancing engineer’.

The Uchulú beat Fabio Agostini in The Artist of the Year

La Uchulú danced to the rhythm of Dancing Queen’s tropical mix “Gimme Gimme” from Explosión de Iquitos. In addition, it had as reinforcement the tiktoker Michael Show and Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’.

While Fabio Agostini He appeared with the model Paula Manzanal. However, the comic actor Esaú Reátegui won the competition.

