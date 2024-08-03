Gymnast won two silvers and one bronze in the team competition; will still compete in two finals at the Olympics

Gymnast Rebeca Andrade, 25, won her 3rd medal at the Paris Olympics this Saturday (August 3, 2024). The Brazilian athlete took silver in the vault. With this, she has already won R$476 thousand in prize money.

Following the account, according to data from the COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee):

silver on the heel (individual) – R$ 210 thousand ;

(individual) – ; silver in the individual all-around (individual) – R$ 210 thousand ;

(individual) – ; bronze team (collective) – R$ 280 thousand divided by 5 athletes, which gives R$ 56,000.

The amount of the prize money that will be collected by the COB for Rebeca may still increase. She will still compete in two other individual finals at the Paris Olympics: balance beam and floor. Both on Monday (5th August).

REBECA MATCHES RECORD

With this Saturday’s silver, the gymnast joined sailors Robert Sheidt and Torben Grael as the 3 biggest medalists in the history of Brazilian sport, with 5 Olympic medals each.

Sheidt has 2 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze; and Grael, 2 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronzes.

If she wins one more, Rebeca will be at the top.

At the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, the gymnast won gold in the vault and silver in the individual all-around.

LULA AND JANJA CONGRATULATE REBECA

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Janja spoke out on their social media profiles. He stated what an athlete is “pride” for Brazilian sport, while Janja posted a selfie with the gymnast.