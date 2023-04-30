Rebecca Writens She was one of the great guests at the wedding of Verónica Linares and Alfredo Rivero. The TV presenter told La República that she was very happy for the important event in the life of her friend and for having given her the opportunity to read one of her requests at the ceremony. “Especially when Verito offers me to make the request, because I already feel quite excited to be part of her life,” she said. Likewise, she expressed the great affection that she has for her colleague, with whom she has known each other for eight years on and off the screen.

After that first statement, “Doña Rebe” referred to the criticism of those who wonder why Verónica is getting married at 46 and after more than 10 years of relationship with her partner. “As she told ‘Xime’ about” You are in all “, everyone asks me why they get married in their forties (…). It’s so nice to celebrate love forever. Everyone decides how to celebrate her love and in any way“said the driver.

Rebeca Escribens organized a bachelorette party for Verónica Linares

Rebeca Escribens shared on her Instagram account what Verónica Linares’ bachelorette party was. The journalist was surprised by this event, where she found her best friends and family, who wore polo shirts with the phrase “Bride squad”.

