Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 3:11 p.m.



Rebeca Pérez, who has already become the first deputy mayor in the history of Murcia and will have the powers of Development and Heritage, will also assume the spokesperson for the government team of the City Council. In a note released this Tuesday, the Consistory also reported that the Governing Board will continue to be held on Friday mornings. In addition, the deputy spokesperson will be José Francisco Muñoz, Councilor for Mobility, Economic Management and Contracting.

On the other hand, Mercedes Bernabé will be the spokesperson for the popular municipal group in the Murcia City Council. The councilor will channel the political action of the PP, which has a majority for this legislature, and she will accompany the mayor, José Ballesta, in the meetings of the Board of Spokesmen.

Bernabé, whose department will have the powers of Open Government, Economic Promotion and Employment, stressed on Tuesday that the popular group “faces this legislature with enthusiasm and work in defense of the interests of Murcia.”