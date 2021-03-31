The Popular Municipal Group announced that Rebeca Pérez will be the party’s spokesperson in the Murcia City Council, thus exercising the same functions that he had developed in the government team. In the statement, the popular insisted that they face this new stage “with the intention of ensuring the interests of Murcia, working for the economic and social development of the municipality.”

In this sense, the spokeswoman pointed out that “the Popular Party of La Glorieta is not going to allow Murcia to back down. We will continue working for Murcia and the people of Murcia, being loyal to the institution over political parties and ideologies. The councilors of the municipal group will carry out a constructive, firm opposition and in defense of the interests of Murcians.

The Municipal Popular Group in the Murcia City Council will organize its opposition work in ten public service areas, “coordinated by ten councilors, and led by José Ballesta, which will carry out rigorous monitoring and control to avoid setbacks in the different municipal services, “the statement added.

Rebeca Perez It will combine the spokesperson with the surveillance of the matters of Transport, Traffic, Municipal Bicycle Office, Street Cleaning and Urban Waste Management, Interior Cleaning, Public Roads, Youth, Strategic Projects and Health. Jose Guillén It will be in charge of monitoring the areas of urban development, modernization of the administration and innovation, as well as the coordination of communication.

Antonio Navarro will supervise urban and environmental matters, integral water cycle, as well as maintenance and conservation of the traditional garden. Eduardo Martínez-Oliva It will oversee the control of the functions related to citizen security services, fire extinguishing, civil protection and economic management with content in finance, budgets, financial and budgetary policy, tax management and collection and the contracting area.

Jesus Pacheco it will monitor culture, tourism, municipal initiatives, archives, museums, celebrations and heritage. Mercedes barnabas It will be in charge of supervising the areas of institutional relations and will control university matters, implementation of transparency and good governance policies, management of calls financed with European funds, citizen service and quality management, libraries and study rooms.

Felipe Coello will monitor the areas of sports, veterinary services and zoonoses. Marco Antonio Fernandez It will be in charge of monitoring the municipal boards and districts, as well as human resources, infrastructure and development. Pilar Torres It will control the functions in matters of family, equality, social services, the elderly, housing, dependency care, social promotion and volunteering. AND Bethlehem Lopez It will be in charge of ensuring the control of the subjects of Education and Nursery Schools.

The Popular Party of Murcia has recalled that, despite the pandemic and focusing efforts on combating COVID-19, in 2020 significant progress has been made thanks to the Ballesta Team: the start of the largest participation process in the history of the Consistory, with South Connection; the culmination of the first phase of Murcia Río I; Murcia Smart City, the launch of the Single Monitoring Center, CEUS; the recovery of the Castillejo de las Fortalezas del Rey Lobo, the start of the works on the Old Prison and the major transformation of our green infrastructures. A project of prosperity, infrastructure and services, which Murcians are already enjoying.

The Popular Party is here to raise its voice and to continue working tirelessly for Murcia, as we have done so far. The municipal group continues to bet on Murcia, a city in which we have carried out the greatest transformation of infrastructure and services in history, with large projects.