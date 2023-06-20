Continuity and renewal. José Ballesta has combined both aspects in the preparation of the Government team with which he returns to La Glorieta. Two are probably the highlights. The first is that for the first time the city of Murcia will have a deputy mayor, a position that will fall to Rebeca Pérez. “It is evident that the government team has expanded and we are more councilors, also from the mayor’s office we have to attend more activities and events that require institutional representation, there must be someone who sometimes replaces me in this work and in coordination issues,” remarked the mayor Ballesta. Pérez will also assume the powers of Development and Heritage.

The second highlight of this organization chart falls, likewise, on the super-council that will be directed by the former coordinator of the Popular Group in the previous Ballesta stage at the head of the City Council, José Francisco Muñoz. He will thus assume the powers of Economic Management held by Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, already retired from political life, as well as those of Contracting – which Mario Gómez held during the previous legislature – and Mobility, which Pérez abandons.

Distribution of departments of the Murcia City Council Rebecca Perez Lopez



VICE MAYOR AND DEPARTMENT OF DEVELOPMENT AND HERITAGE

Jose Guillen Parra



DEPARTMENT OF URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND SMART CITY

Antonio Navarro Corchon



DEPARTMENT OF URBAN PLANNING, GARDEN AND ENVIRONMENT

Mercedes Bernabe Perez



DEPARTMENT OF OPEN GOVERNMENT, ECONOMIC PROMOTION AND EMPLOYMENT

Fulgencio Perona Cloths



DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND EMERGENCIES

Ascension Carreno Fernandez



DEPARTMENT OF WOMEN, CONCILIATION POLICIES AND THE ELDERLY

Jose Francisco Munoz Moreno



DEPARTMENT OF MOBILITY, FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND RECRUITMENT

Jesus Pacheco Mendez



DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM, COMMERCE AND CONSUMPTION

Belen Lopez Cambronero



DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AND ATTENTION TO THE CITIZENSHIP

Marco Antonio Fernandez Esteban



DEPARTMENT OF DISTRICTS AND TERRITORIAL STRUCTURE

Pilar Torres Ten



DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE, FAMILY AND HEALTH

Diego Aviles Correas



DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND IDENTITY

Sofia Lopez-Briones Guil



DEPARTMENT OF YOUNG TALENT AND PUBLIC SPACES

Miguel Angel Noguera Gomez



DEPARTMENT OF SPORTS

Mobility and Economic Management are two of the hot spots of the legislature, due to the possible changes announced in the plan left by Mayor Serrano and due to the need to balance the accounts that will have to be faced this year, counting the existence of investments committed by funds Europeans, as well as the need to address the existing adjustment plan due to the existing negative treasury remnants and the obligation to face judgments such as that of Mamusa.

He touches on this last question with an area such as Urban Planning, which Antonio Navarro Corchón recovers, under the name of Urban Planning, Garden and Environment. He also maintains the powers of the previous José Guillén stage with Urban Development -which includes Parks and Gardens- and Smart City. He also retains part of his powers Pilar Torres, with Social Welfare, Family and Health, assuming what Felipe Coello leaves. It retains Districts and Territorial Vertebration with respect to the previous stage Marco Antonio Fernández and Belén López-Cambronero does the same with Education, also taking Attention to Citizenship. In addition, there are changes in powers for councilors such as Jesús Pacheco, Mercedes Bernabé or Rebeca Pérez herself.

From there it is time to fit the responsibilities of the councilors who join, starting with Fulgencio Perona, who makes good his previous responsibility as general director of Emergencies to assume Citizen Security and Emergencies. The list is completed by Ascensión Carreño (Women, Conciliation Policies and the Elderly), Diego Avilés (Culture and Identity), Sofía López-Briones (Young Talent and Public Spaces) and Miguel Ángel Noguera (Sports).