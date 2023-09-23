The Santomera festivities officially began this Saturday with the proclamation and subsequent chupinazo of the journalist Rebeca Martínez Herrera from the balcony of the Casa del Huerto in the town before hundreds of neighbors and visitors. «This year I announce the festivities with an official title, but those of you who know me well know that I am in love with our town and, wherever I go, I always like to highlight that I am from Santomera. For me, Santomera is much more than a town, it is a feeling,” she declared during her proclamation.

Rebeca Martínez Herrera expressed that “in this town we are much more international than we think and that is because we sow the ‘Santomera brand’ in the people we meet in life and, for us, we are given the task of planting and making it flourish.” deluxe”. Likewise, Martínez Herrera stressed that “there is no better tourism promotion campaign that knows us for what we are. “We not only have the best lemons, but also a unique way of squeezing life.”

Along these lines, the crier highlighted that “when they ask me what we have, in addition to bragging about the lemons, the swamp and our privileged enclave between the orchard and the field with views of the Sierra de Orihuela, I always say that the best of Santomera They are his Santomeranos and Santomeranas. “Our festivities, celebrated in honor of the Virgin of the Rosary, are the most anticipated time of the year for all our neighbors,” she added.

«An exceptional herald»



During the presentation of the crier, the mayor of Santomera, Víctor Martínez, declared that “this year we have an exceptional crier; “Rebeca is someone for whom all Santomerans have great affection.”

Rebeca Martínez Herrera is a journalist for LA VERDAD, where she has been working since 2007. During her career, she has worked as an editor on television, radio, the internet and the written press. She is also a presenter of events such as the Los Mejores de LA VERDAD gala and the Festival Internacional del Cante de las Minas de La Unión. In addition, she is responsible for the communication office of the Murcia Gastronomic Region Congress. Currently, the Santomeran journalist is in charge of the program ‘A tu salud’, an audiovisual production by LA VERDAD for La 7, the regional television station of the Region of Murcia.

Extensive party program



The party began at 11 in the morning this Saturday with a popular party next to the town’s Casa del Huerto with free beer tasting, appetizers and gifts for attendees. At the end of the proclamation, a gastronomic route began through the different bars and restaurants of the municipality, the I National Charanga Contest and the VI National Quick Painting Contest.

The extensive program of the festivities will continue this Saturday night at the Ginés Abellán Municipal Auditorium with the ‘Bellysan’ oriental dance festival. On Sunday, Santomera will host the first ‘Holi Fest’ race, with 5 kilometers of fun, color and party with animation. At night, there will be a concert by the singer Carmen Doorá, a Santomerana nominee for the Latin Grammy Award and who this year will receive the Medal of Merit for Culture awarded by the City Council.