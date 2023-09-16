It was November 2021 and inflation was beginning to show signs of improvement, but neither the Federal Reserve nor the ECB had yet taken the step of resuming rate increases 11 years later. Rebeca Grynspan (San José, 67 years old), then recently appointed secretary general of Unctad—the arm of the United Nations for trade and development issues—already warned that tightening monetary policy would not help solve supply problems. Almost two years and ten rate increases later, the Costa Rican economist goes one step further: she calls for a “broad discussion” on the inflation objective of central banks. And she is surprised by the “resistance” to that debate. She speaks to EL PAÍS during a fleeting visit to Madrid, her home during the almost seven years that she served as Ibero-American general secretary. A day later, the Eurobank would return to the fray in its relentless fight against inflation.

Ask. We are coming off the biggest increase in interest rates in recent times, but central banks seem not to be done yet.

Answer. It is the fastest and most intense increase in interest rates in recent economic history, and our greatest concern is the effect this has on developing countries. I understand the logic of central banks: their fight against inflation is totally understandable. But, when you have different causes, using only the instrument of interest rates forces you to use it excessively.

Q. Are they going too far?

R. Get to 2% [la meta de inflación] in such a short time it is too ambitious and forces an aggressive rate increase. Too aggressive, he would say. Is it sustainable for the global economy? That’s an open question. There are causes in supply that have nothing to do with demand and that require other economic policy instruments.

Q. What instruments?

R. We know, for example, that there has been speculation and increased profit margins on international goods where there is no competition. Margin regulations that were used in the past could have been used this time as well. A mix of policies could make rate increases less aggressive. We all agree that they had to increase, that is not the discussion: the discussion is how much and how fast.

Q. Several countries, including Spain, have implemented temporary taxes on the extraordinary profits of energy companies or banks. Should they be made permanent?

R. If the market returns to normal functioning, they could be temporary, because the ability to increase margins will not be maintained permanently over time. But one thing is certain, and that is that the world has forgotten the problems caused by concentrated markets and lack of competition. We have left the regulation of markets abandoned: the institutions that ensure that they are competitive have been under attack, or have not been renewed or strengthened, when they are dealing with economic actors that have a lot of economic power…

Q. Self-regulation, they said…

R. It’s something we’ve never seen in those markets.

Q. Let’s return to monetary policy. Has the time come to rethink the 2% inflation target for central banks?

R. Yes I think so. I don’t see why there is such resistance to at least having this conversation: we should open ourselves to a broader discussion about what the inflation target should be. There is a lot of uncertainty and it is very difficult to set a goal, but most experts and economists who discuss this topic think that 2% does not have to be the goal at times like this, when we see supply factors that cannot be be regulated by interest rates. The question is: what causes us the most harm? High interest rates, which can begin to have strong effects on long-term financial stability and sustainability or which [el objetivo] go from 2% to 3%?

Q. Some countries, especially low-income ones, are already in trouble.

R. There is great resistance to talking about a global debt crisis, but, regardless of that term, it is undeniable that what we have is a development crisis. There are countries faced with impossible decisions, with the effects of climate change; the drought throughout the horn of Africa, which has been devastating; the impact of the war in Ukraine… We are not talking about bad economic policy decisions, but about a shock systemic, external, which has increased its debt. 3.3 billion people live in nations that spend more on debt service than on health or education, and that will not be able to meet sustainable development goals. For them, the rate hike has been devastating.

Q. They are not the most indebted countries in the world.

R. Far from it, but its debt is the most expensive: Africa pays [por financiarse] between four and eight times more than Germany or the United States. We also have a bad risk rating system.

Q. After the Great Recession, an attempt was made to open the melon of the agencies of ratingbut no measures were finalized.

R. But nothing was done, there was no change.

Q. Is it time to reopen it again?

R. I think so. Risk rating agencies are private, not public. That’s why I think there should be a more open conversation between the Bretton Woods institutions. [el FMI y el Banco Mundial] and these entities.

Q. In previous debt crises, Latin America was often in the eye of the storm. Not so this time.

R. Latin America is also in trouble, because its growth rates, like the rest of the developing world, are very low. And the investment to be able to make the transformation towards a sustainable economy is not coming.

Q. Now, kilometer zero of the crisis seems to be Africa.

R. Yes absolutely. Half of the countries in debt problems or at risk of falling into debt problems are African.

The former Ibero-American general secretary, before the interview.

Samuel Sanchez

Q. Can we talk about a debt crisis in the developing world?

R. What happens is that the markets are not affected, but there is a crisis among the people. That is why we talk about a development crisis. It is something that we see both socially and politically, with stability problems due to the rise in food prices.

Q. Debt restructurings are barely being seen.

Q. In the last three years, we have only seen three: Chad, Zambia and Ethiopia, which is still pending. And Sri Lanka and Ghana continue to negotiate. A permanent, predictable and transparent debt restructuring system must be established.

Q. Can the inflationary crisis begin to be considered under control?

R. The trend is going in the right direction. We cannot expect the most permanent factors of inflation to fall as quickly as expectations. That is what causes central banks to have to overreact. My concern is rather geopolitical: that elements that put additional pressure on inflation do not resurface.

Q. Is the peak in food prices behind us?

R. Yes. The grain agreement made the FAO index [el brazo de Naciones Unidas para cuestiones alimentarias] fell 23%, and that was a big contribution to inflation.

Q. But the pact has been blown up.

R. Russia’s withdrawal has made markets more volatile and more fragile. It is a problem, but we have not seen the increase in prices that we saw at the beginning of the war.

Q. Do you then rule out a similar episode in the coming months?

R. It is very necessary to return to the agreement, because this stability is fragile. They are not easy negotiations, but the secretary general [de la ONU, António Guterres] It continues to have the sole objective of avoiding a food crisis.

Q. Are there signs of an agreement before the end of the year?

R. I don’t have an answer. What is certain is that we will spare no effort to achieve this.

Grynspan, on Wednesday in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

Q. World trade has become fragmented in recent years and is beginning to show signs of cooling.

R. It worries us. The IMF says that if we went to fragmented systems, the world would lose 7% of its GDP in terms of growth prospects. There is a risk, and the question is whether it will materialize or not. We must revitalize the commitment to multilateralism and strengthen regional agreements.

Q. Are we witnessing a deglobalization in slow motion?

R. I think that expression is good. We are at the highest levels of international trade in history, but it is true that the growth rate of international trade is lower today than that of global GDP. Exactly the opposite of the stage of hyperglobalization, when trade was the most important force for growth of the world economy. Is that deglobalization? That is the question.

Q. Does the clash between the US and China keep you awake at night?

R. It worries me, of course, because we are talking about the first and second economies in the world. There may be competition and rivalry, but a platform for cooperation between the two is needed.

Q. And the slowdown of the Chinese economy?

R. We are studying it. We see a cooling in consumption and real estate, and some financing problems in some regions. But not a big crisis. What is certain is that China is no longer going to grow like it did at the beginning of its takeoff, when it was an emerging market: it can no longer grow in digits.

