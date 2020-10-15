The Ibero-American Secretary General, last Friday in Madrid. Zipi / EFE

The evidence accumulates as the weeks go by: despite the recent upward revision of the macroeconomic picture of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the blow of the crisis over Latin America will be the largest in the world – only behind the countries of the euro— and recovery, slow. For the first time in the history of the continent, the outflow of capital, the fall in exports and the collapse of tourism coincide exactly in time. Only remittances hold up the rate better than expected in what is already the most severe recession in recorded history. Poverty, after the strong improvement in recent decades, will once again grow strongly in both its moderate and extreme variables, the most lacerating. And the region, in short, is exposed to another lost decade.

“Latin America is being especially hit in this unprecedented crisis and it will not be able to get out of it alone,” said the Ibero-American Secretary General, Rebeca Grynspan, on Thursday, in the presentation of a text with an eloquent title –Latin America: an agenda for recovery-, a sort of roadmap drawn up by the CAF development bank, the Fundación Iberoamericana Empresarial and the Fundación Euroamérica to get out of the quagmire. “In the 2008 crisis, the G-20 acted much more quickly,” warned Grynspan. “To forget now about the so-called middle-income countries is to forget about 5,000 million people, two-thirds of the world’s population. And it would be going to failure in the recovery of the global economy and would put the world in a permanent repetition of crisis ”. His plea is clear: “We ask to put Latin America at the center and that international organizations respond with many more resources.”

The coronavirus, says the Ibero-American secretary general – which by this time should be preparing the summit of leaders from both sides of the Atlantic, initially scheduled for next month in Andorra but which has been postponed until mid-2021 due to the rebound in the pandemic – “it is acting with the countries in the same way as with the bodies: it exacerbates the previous conditions. And in the region we had informality asthma, poverty diabetes, polarization arrhythmia, vascular difficulties in accessing services and digitization heart problems ”. Hence, the impact of the health crisis is being so harsh in terms of well-being. “The lethality of this virus arises not only from the disease it produces, but also from the way it interacts with the social, economic and political structures in the countries it affects, and that leads Latin America to unknown terrain: never before it made so much sense that when we had the answers they changed the questions ”.

The “thunderous silence” of the multilaterals

“There is quite a thunderous silence from the multilateral organizations: I have not listened to the OECD, for example, and Europe has a too apathetic look towards Latin America,” criticized Ramón Jáuregui, president of the Euroamérica Foundation, former minister and former deputy. “The virus is global, yes, but its effects have been especially concentrated in Latin America. The virus does not know social classes, too, but the poor are more infected ”. We need, Josep Piqué, head of the Fundación Iberoamericana Empresarial and also a former Spanish minister, has completed “that multilateral organizations understand that Latin America cannot be left behind in the current circumstances: it is something that interests us all.”

The study, presented this Thursday in Madrid, advocates that the region make the most of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lending capacity, and calls for capital increases in the two main development banks with a presence in the region – the IDB and CAF—, calls on the central banks of the area to deepen their ultra-expansive policies and calls for progress in economic and commercial integration. It is, as its authors and the authorities present at its launch have emphasized, it is intended to be an injection of optimism for the region in the midst of this sea of ​​reigning pessimism. “We are committed to optimism and hope, but to get out of the crisis we need concrete proposals,” said Román Escolano, coordinator of the work.

Latin America, Grynspan recalled, is a young continent – a third of the population is between 15 and 29 years old – and has a notably more sustainable energy matrix than the rest of the emerging bloc. “There are reasons for hope. We can take a leap forward instead of the setbacks that cold arithmetic presents us, but only [será posible] with a policy with a capital P ”. In this process, as endorsed by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Latin America, Cristina Gallach, the Spanish authorities will be at his side. “Our foreign policy only makes sense when it has Latin America and the Caribbean at the center. Spain gets smaller without Latin America ”.