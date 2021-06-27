He did it! Rebeca Escribns finally received the coronavirus vaccine and did not hesitate to share her happiness with all her followers. Through her social networks, the host of America shows recorded the moment in which she was inoculated.

“I toast to my life, my health, my emotional and mental tranquility, to my family”, wrote in the Instagram video, where he shared how he lived the experience of his immunization in the United States.

“My puncture hurt. I am excited and wish with all my might that my country feels the same tranquility as soon as possible. and emotion that I feel at this moment. Let the vaccines arrive by yesterday. Amen, ”he wrote in another story.

On Friday, June 25, the actress also said that she would not be in her America TV space to be able to travel, along with her husband, to the North American country and that both are vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I tell them that I am going to get vaccinated. My husband and I are going to travel. I want to thank all the people who write me messages telling me that they make my day. (…) I am very grateful for that, because I have never believed it; so now what I want to tell you is that I need to be emotionally calm, knowing that my life is safe, “said the actress in a video.

Rebeca Escribns, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.