Rebeca Escriben disappointed more than one this morning by not showing up on the set of America Shows, a program that the actress conducts daily.

Through her social networks, the popular artist spoke after her followers asked her why she was absent. Write revealed that it was taking a few days to travel and receive the vaccine

“I tell them that I am going to get vaccinated. My husband and I are going to travel. I want to thank all the people who write me messages telling me that they make my day. (…) I am very grateful for that, because I have never believed it; so now what I want to tell you is that I need to be emotionally calm, knowing that my life is safe, “said the actress in a video.

Hours later, through her Instagram stories, she said that she had already reached her destination and was getting closer and closer to being immunized.

“I just arrived, I already landed, with the same ones, there I go,” he was heard saying to Write. And he continued to assure that he will not leave the program as some viewers were speculating.

“I have been reading the messages that I have been able to. Do you think I’m not going back? What’s wrong? I return to America shows next week. I’m not going to tell you the day to make it a surprise, but, from what return, return ”, the presenter affirmed forcefully.

