Rebeca Escribns returned to driving America Shows this Tuesday, November 19, after completing your vacation.

In this edition, the presenter showed her good sense of humor when talking about the trip she made to Arequipa in recent days.

“From the White City, its marinade with pork, its stuffed hot pepper, the beaches of Camaná, all that is from there. Say hello to Maju Mantilla, you are in (the beach) Zorritos, but I am in Lima and I come from Arequipa ”, he said, while modeling with an elegant fuchsia dress for the set of América Espectáculos.

Rebecca Writes He also starred in hilarious moments by joking with the members of his production team. “I’m not going to cut my hair, I don’t feel like it,” he told one of his co-workers, causing laughter from everyone present.

During the vacations of Escribns, Valeria Piazza and ‘Choca’ Mandros were in charge of assuming the temporary management of América Espectáculos. However, after the presenter was caught in a restobar without a mask and without respecting social distancing, Natalie Vértiz took his place.

Rebeca Escribns on 2021: “We are here, stronger than ever”

In her first program of the year, Rebeca Escribns sent an encouraging message to all of Peru in which she encouraged them to face the pandemic in order to move forward.

“We are here stronger than ever, to continue fighting for our lives because it is the only thing that touches and finally lives today,” said the host on the set of América Espectáculos.

