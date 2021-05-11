Rebeca Escribns commented on the Vaccination of Peruvians against the coronavirus in the United States during the latest edition of his program, América Espectáculos. The driver was in favor of this alternative, since she considers that there are many benefits that will be obtained thanks to this opportunity.

The actress also said that those who are immunized in North America will not only collaborate with their health and that of their closest ones, but will also contribute to speed up the inoculation of more people against the COVID-19 In our country.

“I think it is very responsible because they are trying to put some solution to so much stress, without this meaning that you have to lower your guard, the care is the same … Their luck is to protect themselves, protect their family, to their environment (and collaborate so that people who do not have these facilities can acquire the vaccine much faster ”, he pointed out. “So those who can, do it, our health is priceless,” he added. Rebecca Writes.

As it is recalled, many Peruvians have chosen to travel to USA to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Rosángela Espinoza, Isabel Acevedo, Laura Spoya, Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva are some of them.

Rebeca Escribns’s father receives coronavirus vaccine

On May 7, during the broadcast of América Espectáculos, Rebeca Escribns announced that her father received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“I was a little excited because my dad just got the second dose, bravo! I am generous and so is he, ”said the presenter, who was moved by all those who have also managed to vaccinate their parents.

