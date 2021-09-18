On Friday, September 17, Rebeca Escribns published on her Instagram profile a video making a fashion intervention to her partner, the journalist Verónica Linares.

“What is promised is debt. Verónica Linares needs an urgent intervention from me. Fashion emergency in sight, which will continue because that’s how friends are when we go shopping, ”wrote the host of América Espectáculos.

On the other hand, in the video, Verónica Linares, who until a few weeks ago was in charge of N Portada, explained the reasons behind the desire to renew her wardrobe.

“From time to time you have to change the closet for television, because if they don’t tell you: ‘Oh, he has put on the same thing!'”, Said the presenter of América Noticias.

For her part, Rebeca Escribns revealed that her friend had already asked her what she was doing with the clothes she already had.

“Verónica tells me: ‘What are you doing with the clothes from two years ago?’ You combine it again, turn it over ”, he pointed out.

“You just have to know how to combine,” he said, thus discarding a well-known idea of ​​complaining about not having clothes when there is a full closet. “Yes you have to wear,” he said.

For this emergency fashion, according to her video on Instagram, both presenters went to a shopping center where, as seen in the images, several formal jackets in dark and light tones were tried on.

“We are going to see, in the week, how we are going to combine the looks with everything we have bought,” said Rebeca Escribns, without showing in detail the pieces they had chosen.