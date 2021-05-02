Rebecca Writes, the host of America shows, mourned the death of Ray Reyes, the former member of the Menudo group, who died at the age of 51, last Friday, April 30.

Through her Instagram account, the driver said goodbye to Reyes, who she considered her friend. “Dear Ray we are going to miss you, great human being and tremendous talent. And a lot of energy Wings and good wind friend “ , it is read in the emotional message that he left him.

Also, the unfortunate news of the singer’s death was known through a statement sent by his representative. “Our Ray Reyes departed from our earthly plane. In this moment of pain, the family asks for space. We request prayer for his family, friends and fans around the world. “

Menudo members say goodbye to Ray Reyes

The death of the interpreter caused a commotion in all his followers, as in the former members of the group. Johnny lozada, Charlie Massó Y Sergio Blass, were some of the members who said goodbye to Ray through social networks.

On the one hand, the message that his partner left him Johnny It was: “How difficult it is to reach an age where your life siblings undertake trips where for now we cannot accompany them. But as the song says, the stars shine For you up there and that is how I will remember you ”. Also, Sergio Blass She said goodbye to Ray: “What sad news to know that we lost you. Thank you Hermanazo for always advising me, calling me and you always had me in mind. One of the best guys on this island. God keep you in his glory. “