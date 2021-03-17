Rebeca Escribns is one of the established conductors of America shows. However, the actress also had a difficult start in the world of television due to her lack of experience.

During the most recent broadcast of her show business space, the presenter recalled her passage through the remembered program Very useful, where he had a short season in the second version.

Rebecca Writes revealed that it only lasted a few months, as her diction problems played a trick on her and she was fired.

“At the age of 24 I was in the second version of Utilísimas, then they threw me out… I started my job as a driver, sometimes I couldn’t spin two words together, but after six they called me from human resources to thank my participation. That’s right, everything has its process and its time, “said the host with a laugh.

It should be remembered that in the first version of Utilísimas, issued between 1994 and 1998, it was hosted by Camucha Negrete, Meche Solaeche, Mirtha Vergara and Carmen Velasco.

In 2002, the program was led by Mathías Brivio, Gigi Miter, Rebeca Escribns, Reinaldo dos Santos and Camucha Negrete.

Rebeca Escribns wants to see Yahaira Plasencia at the Grammys

Rebecca Writes He assured that Yahaira Plasencia has all the potential to represent Peru internationally, even in one of the most important ceremonies in music: the Grammy Awards.

“Obviously, I want to see her in the Grammy, on a Billboard a la ‘Yaha’, as I said. It’s a trome ”, he said on March 10 on his America shows program.

