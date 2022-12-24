The driver Rebecca Writens He spoke with the program “You are in all” about how he will spend Christmas this year after the death of his father a few months ago. The presenter of “América spectacles” said that her parent was in charge of preparing the turkey for Christmas Eve dinner. Likewise, she revealed that she is at the helm of her family at this time and that she is little by little learning to deal with her absence.

“Dad is no longer there (…) Well, that’s life and that’s how it’s up to all of us. I am in a process of learning to live with pain, but I have a beautiful family, two children, my husband, my Leito and many more reasons and a beautiful job for which I have to have energy and strength to continue living. You have to learn to live with pain, with a smile and with gratitude. ”, he expressed.