Last Tuesday, March 1, ‘Carloncho’ issued macho phrases during the broadcast of his program on radio Moda. This fact generated rejection among the public because it directly attacked women by objectifying them.

Faced with this fact, and at the beginning of América Espectáculos, the television host Rebeca Escribns expressed her annoyance and rejection of the sexist statements made by the host of The ‘Carloncho’ show, who was also separated from conducting En boca de all for the serious event.

“Neither yesterday, nor today nor tomorrow, these types of comments are not allowed, they are really degrading, humiliating and go against everything that women are fighting for to be respected,” said the presenter.

‘Carloncho’ is separated from En boca de todos

Ricardo Rondón confirmed that ‘Carloncho’ was separated from the conduction of En boca de todos for having emitted macho expressions in the transmission of his radio program.

“The situation of ‘Carloncho’ is complicated due to his regrettable comments in a media outlet. Faced with a situation like this, which obviously has no further justification, PRO TV he has decided to separate it from En boca de todos “, he said. “Not only is he my co-worker, he is a person I respect and love very much, he is a friend, but friends also make mistakes and have to assume their responsibilities,” added the presenter.

‘Carloncho’ apologizes for macho comments

On Tuesday, March 2, ‘Carloncho’ publicly apologized for the macho comments he did in his entertainment space on radio Moda, claiming it was an “old joke.”

“I apologize to the people who may have been offended. I’m not trying to justify myself, I told an old joke … to some it may seem funny, but at what price … It didn’t sound bad, it sounded horrible, “he said.

‘Carloncho’

‘Carloncho’, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.