Rebecca Writes He was moved in the last edition of América Espectáculos when he announced that the Peruvian singer Diego Dibós managed to defeat the coronavirus. The host said that she and her family were always aware of the health of the lead singer of the rock band TK.

“How I have cried when I saw the video that they made for my dear Diego Dibós. I know him, I love him very much and I have been watching his health. It is impossible not to get excited, “he commented, before presenting the clip of the artist arriving at his home and reuniting with his family.

“I am very happy to see this video. Diego, we have been at home for your health, “added the presenter at the end of the note from América Espectáculos.

Rebeca Escribns took advantage of this occasion to wish a speedy recovery to those people who day by day fight against COVID-19. “This is how I want to see everyone leaving the hospital, the clinics, strong. There are many people who love you and are waiting for you, think nice even if it costs, “he said.

Denisse Dibós celebrates that Diego Dibós defeated the coronavirus

With great enthusiasm, Denisse Dibós celebrated that Diego Dibós has overcome COVID-19 after spending several days in the ICU. The actress congratulated the strength of the singer, who is also her cousin, with an emotional message on Instagram.

“You are a champion, Diego Dibós, we love you! Thank you very much to all those who were praying, thinking and praying for Diego, he is already at home, in recovery. Let’s go one day at a time, with patience and a lot of love! ”Were his words.

Denisse Dibós congratulates Diego Dibós for defeating COVID-19. Photo: Denisse Dibós / Instagram

