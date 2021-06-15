Can’t put up with bratty! Rebecca Writes could not hide his annoyance at the behavior that Patricio Parodi showed in the latest edition of This is war.

Last Monday, June 14, the model refused to put on the captain’s band, justifying that the production does not take it into account when it exposes its complaints or irregularities in the competition.

“With all my love, I prefer to give it to one of my colleagues, I feel that my voice here has no weight”he said after the controversial action.

The reality boy was suspended by the Court since he refused to listen when Johanna San Miguel approached him to ask him to wear the badge.

After seeing these images, the host of América Espectáculos condemned this attitude and described the popular ‘Pato’ Parodi as a “spoiled” and assured that the actress also lacked character in the face of the participant’s rudeness.

“Spoiled Patricio Parodi, what lack of respect for Johanna San Miguel . You lacked character there, Johanna, you surprise me ”, commented Rebeca Escribns.

Patricio Parodi does not approve the return of ‘Pancho’ Rodríguez to EEG

Patricio Parodi spoke of the presence of ‘Pancho’ Rodríguez in This is war, after being suspended for indiscipline after the controversial party of Yahaira Plasencia.

“Today, male competitors – I think 100% – are at a similar level (to that of Pancho Rodríguez); So, just work with guys who do like the shirt, who feel like the ‘warriors’ shirt and like being here, “he said, dissatisfied with the production’s decision.

This is war, latest news:

