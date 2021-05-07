The host Rebeca Escribns found out during the live broadcast of her program America shows that his father received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The presenter was excited to receive the news and dedicated a few words to those who have also made their parents part of the immunization process in Peru.

“I was a little excited because my dad just got the second dose, Bravo! I am generous and so is he. Thank you, and I share this joy and excitement with all the families who are ensuring that their parents and mothers are also vaccinated, ”he said. Rebecca Writes.

A few days ago, the host did not appear on the América TV program and was replaced by the model Valeria Piazza. This happened because he had some symptoms related to the coronavirus.

However, it was all a bad scare, because, according to herself, her COVID-19 discard test came back negative.

“A little cold. (They told him) ‘Oh, are you leaving?’ No, lie, I am here at home, everything is fine, taking care of myself and being responsible with my companions. A little ‘achís’, a swab over here, negative and here I am ”, declared the TV figure when he returned to conducting the segment on May 5.

Rebeca Escribns, latest news:

