Rebeca Escribns was happy to report that her father was able to receive the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. Through her Instagram stories, the television host cried with emotion when she confirmed the news.

The presenter of America shows He said that he had complied with the procedure to enter the vaccination center with the corresponding care. She had waited for this moment for a long time, fearing for her father’s health.

“At last, I am very excited, after making our queue accordingly, we are with the people. Here is an older adult getting vaccinated …. And here my dad who has already been vaccinated. Brave daddy ”, expressed the TV figure.

“I am crying a lot. Very grateful for life and for having the opportunity to continue enjoying it. I’m very excited, my dad was vaccinated, “added the host in the description of the videos.

In this way, Rebeca Escribns joins the list of television figures who have accompanied their elderly relatives to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Former dancer Génesis Tapia, host Gisela Valcárcel and businesswoman Melissa Klug are some of the celebrities of the Peruvian show who accompanied their parents and grandparents for their immunization.

