Rebeca Escribns was not in América Espectáculos on May 3 and 4, which generated great concern among viewers. Fortunately, the presenter reappeared on the set of her program this Wednesday, May 5, and explained the reason for her absence.

The actress also revealed that she had a cold, so she decided to isolate herself and take the discard test for coronavirus. Likewise, he indicated that when his results were negative, he prepared to return to the management of the entertainment block of America TV.

“A little cold. (They told him) ‘Oh, are you leaving?’ No, lie, I am here at home, everything is fine, taking care of myself and being responsible with my companions. A little ‘achis’, a swab over here, negative and here I am, “he said.

In this way, Rebeca Escribns confirmed that she continues to be in charge of the morning edition of América Espectáculos, an entertainment segment that airs from Monday to Friday at 9.30 a.m.

As you recall, during the days you were absent from America Shows, Escribns was temporarily replaced by former Miss Peru Valeria Piazza, who is in charge of the show block at noon.

Rebeca Escribns mourns the death of Ray Reyes, former member of Menudo

On May 2, through her social networks, the television host Rebeca Escribns said goodbye to Ray Reyes, a former member of Menudo, who died of the coronavirus.

“Dear Ray, we are going to miss you, great human being and tremendous talent. Lots of energy, wings and good wind, friend ”, was the heartfelt message that the animator shared in her Instagram stories.

