Rebeca Escribns spoke through her official Instagram account, after America Shows did not air Tuesday, February 9. Through a video published in her stories, the charismatic television host revealed the reason why her program could not air at the beginning of the week.

The presenter explained that her block on entertainment notes was suspended for a day as a result of the special coverage she made America TV on the application of the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines that arrived in Peru last Sunday, February 7 at night.

“So little house, little house, América Espectáculos did not air, since there is a special coverage because vaccines are being administered. See you tomorrow, God willing, “explained the host of America Shows.

The vaccination period against the coronavirus in our country began this Tuesday, February 9. In the first phase, those who are part of the health, administrative, security, cleaning personnel, among others, who are part of the first line of care against COVID-19 will be inoculated.

Rebeca Escribns shows solidarity with Yola Polastry

Rebeca Escribns sent an encouraging message to Yola Polastry, after the children’s entertainer revealed that she was considering selling her house due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

“Let’s keep rowing Yola, you are a woman with enviable energy. I am sure that you, like the rest of the people who are harmed, will get out of this. Yes ma’am, one is harmed in one way or another, “said the presenter.

Rebeca Escribns pronounces on sanction to members of EEG

The EEG Court sanctioned, in its first week of the start of the new season, Karen Dejo, Mario Irivarren and Luana Barrón for having breached the protocols to avoid contagion of COVID-19.

Given this, Rebeca Escribns was in favor of this measure. “They screwed up, yes, because we are human and we were wrong. But precisely from those mistakes you have to keep learning, but let’s not learn when one is already crying over spilled milk, on the contrary, we must take great care of ourselves (…) No one has it easy, no one has bought health or life, “he said.

