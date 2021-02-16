Rebecca Writes He took advantage of the last edition of his program América Espectáculos to refer to the controversy that arose after Magdyel Ugaz was accused of mistreating her fans. In her statement, the presenter stressed that it must be taken into account that, like anyone, there are times when artists feel unwell.

After seeing the video where he remembered her Teresita of In the background there is room She explained that she did not share much with her followers because she was going through a tough emotional stage, the host pointed out that the public must learn to differentiate reality from fiction.

“What I have clear is that I did not disrespect anyone,” said the remembered ‘Teresa’ of Al fondo hay Sitio. Photo: capture / Instagram

“That is a totally valid explanation because you see a character in fiction at home and you don’t have to see it. What has happened makes it clear to you that there is also a human being who has conflicts, who has problems, easy to understand? No, ”said Magdyel Ugaz.

Rebeca Escribns also emphasized that care must be taken when making accusations on social networks, since people’s honor will always be stained.

“These trend videos seem to me to be pulled by the hair because anyone can go out and speak without proof … Freedom of expression is valid, but also someone’s reputation because when you stain it, who takes away the crap? you sowed, you already let the bug loose and that does not seem fair to me and even more so when they say ‘there was no camera, there was no credible photo,’ “he commented.

Magdyel Ugaz responds to criticism for his attitude

In a video shared on Instagram, Magdyel Ugaz pointed out why she was not willing to be closer with her fans when she was working on Al fondo hay Sitio.

“You can interpret it as if I was upset, I clearly remember that I was heartbroken. I also remember that many people say that they had a half smile or that they were very reluctant to take my photo and I have no problem talking about all this, “he said.

