Don’t be intimidated. Rebeca Escribns referred to Magaly Medinawho criticized her for siding with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos after the interview they gave to ‘The blowout of the Chola’ to tell everything. The charismatic presenter asked that people express their opinion respectfully to avoid confrontations. What were her words? Here we tell you.

What did Rebeca Escribens say to Magaly Medina?

Rebeca Escribns She commented that she is calm despite receiving strong criticism and stressed that comments made against a person should always be respectful. “If it doesn’t bother them, why should it bother me? When you express an opinion, you should do it with respect, at least that’s what I do, although I must have skated at some point”said the América Televisión presenter.

“I believe that there are couples that don’t break up overnight, suddenly there are couples that do, it turns out. When things happen, it’s because things were bad a long time ago. If (one starts a new relationship) it’s a little time or a long time, that is measured by the couple,” he said.

What did Magaly Medina say to Rebeca Escribens?

Magaly Medina did not tolerate Rebeca Escribns support Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro. She was emphatic in stating that the América Televisión host only receives instructions from her production. “That’s too much. I like Rebeca Escribns, she seems to me to be a host who has some particularity that makes her different from the rest, but when she makes her comments attached to the script that the channel gives her, she falls down, “said the ‘Queen of the Ampays’.

What did Magaly Medina say about the interview with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

Magaly Medina He did not welcome the fact that Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos had given an interview together, despite the fact that both generated news for their separation after an ampay from the host of ‘La banda del chino’. Thus, she also criticized the América TV programs that promote the new novel ‘Perdóname’.

“This whole drama that they are selling with a lot of morbidness seems like a joke to me and they still don’t want to be criticized. The entire channel 4 has formed a brotherhood, made a solid band and they have come out to defend them, to victimize both. They are the perfect family,” he said on his program.

