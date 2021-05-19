Rebecca Writes continues to monitor all the events that occur in the local show business. For this reason, in the last edition of América Espectáculos, the host gave her support to Yaco Eskenazi, who announced his resignation from This is war on Tuesday, May 18, in the middle of the reality broadcast.

After hearing that the host of My Mom Cooks Better Than Yours decided to walk away from the program to avoid competing for a knee injury, the cheerleader was moved and did not hesitate to support her.

“These are difficult times Yaco and I think you have made a good decision. The most important thing has always been health, but today more than ever ”, he mentioned.

Rebeca Escribns also celebrated that now Yaco Eskenazi You will be able to spend more time with your family and took the opportunity to send greetings to Natalie Vértiz and her two children.

Yaco Eskenazi says goodbye to This is war

On Tuesday, May 18, Yaco Eskenazi said goodbye to his participation in Esto es guerra because he will not be able to compete with his team due to a knee injury that underwent surgery in 2017.

“It hurts my heart and soul to make this decision, but I am clear about what I have to do and what my commitments are. I do have to step aside, I cannot continue. If this is the moment, I have to assume it as a man that I am and with the pain that this brings, accept that the time has come to say goodbye, “he said.

Yaco Eskenazi, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.