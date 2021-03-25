Rebeca Escribns moved her followers by announcing that his son graduated as an architect last Wednesday, March 24, during a virtual event in which his entire family participated. The host of america shows She was very proud to announce this news in the middle of the broadcast of her program.

“My son got his degree yesterday (March 24), he is already an architect”, He expressed, with open arms. “It has been a very exciting day as a family, with shame because my daddy and his godmother and my brothers cannot be there. It was all because of Zoom, but it was a holiday and I went to bed very late, that’s why I’m still a little asleep ”, she added.

Rebeca Escribns, who starred in a discussion with Rosángela Espinoza on EEG a few weeks ago, also shared a photograph of the celebration on her official Instagram account by your child’s degree.

“Officially titled! The architect of my life ”, said the presenter of America shows, along with the snapshot in which he appeared next to his son and other members of his family.

Family of Rebeca Escribns at the title ceremony of the driver’s son. Photo: Rebeca Escribns / Instagram

Rebeca Escribns explains why she was fired from Utilísimas

In mid-March, during the broadcast of her América shows program, Rebeca Escribns revealed why she was removed from the leadership of Utilísimas.

“At 24 I was in the second version of Utilísimas, then they threw me out. I started my job as a driver, sometimes I couldn’t spin two words together, but after six months they called me from human resources to thank my participation. That’s right, everything has its process and time ”, he explained.

Rebeca Escribns, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.