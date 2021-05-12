After the tense reunion between ‘Tepha’ Loza and Melissa Loza in Esto es guerra, the host Rebeca Escribns made a strong comment about the sisters who remain estranged.

The presenter of America shows He disagreed with models holding a grudge in tough times like these. In addition, he asked them to both take advantage of their permanence in reality so that they can reconcile.

“With all my heart, I ask that this be a great opportunity for you to come closer as sisters, so that you can reconcile, look at each other and talk to each other … These days you have to know how to choose your battles, there are more important things, I think”, was Rebeca Escribns’s message.

After the recording of This is War, the model Melissa Loza assured that she will leave her personal issues with her sister outside the workplace.

“As I said, we are estranged, but this is a job and now she is a very co-worker. We are living through difficult times and we all need to work, ”he declared for America shows.

He denied vetoing Spheffany Loza from This is War. “I am not the one to take away anyone’s job. It was made clear that this is not the case … I am not going to touch on personal issues here, “concluded Melissa.

In the last edition of the competition reality show, ‘Tepha’ Loza was presented as the new jale of the season. She was happy after returning to the show after several months.

