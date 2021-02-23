Last Monday, February 22, Rosángela Espinoza was upset with Rebeca Escribns for the attitude that the driver took when qualifying her participation in the challenge of tiktokers of This is war. After this unfortunate incident, the presenter decided to speak through the screens of her program, América Espectáculos.

Escribns apologized to the popular ‘Selfie Girl’ for giving her vote when she was distracted by everything that was happening in her home during the competition at EEG 2021.

“I know the infinite work they do (in This is War) to carry out a contest, they take care of every detail and are very selective when choosing the juries for these reality shows; however, Rosángela, I’m sorry I didn’t meet your expectations, I apologize because I was quite upset … I had the whole family in an uproar at my side. I apologize for the distraction that is a bit what characterizes me, ”he explained.

However, Rebeca Escribns, who days ago starred in a hilarious scene with Johanna San Miguel, remarked that Luciana Fuster was superior to Rosángela Espinoza in many ways. “The only thing I have left is to rectify my vote for Luciana Fuster, because it seemed to me that she had more sensuality, more brilliance, better development,” said the host of América Espectáculos.

Why did Rebeca Escribns and Rosángela Espinoza fight?

The discussion between Rebeca Escribns and Rosángela Espinoza originated when the host gave Luciana Fuster the winner of the tiktoker challenge.

When unable to declare a tie, Escribns said “Now what do I do, I have my husband here. Already, Luciana Fuster ”. In turn, the ‘Selfie Girl’ said “I think it’s incredible how Rebeca can do that, she’s not being professional. That is why I am not interested in this contest. Also, it is not a tiktoker for him to be a judge. I don’t like being teased and disrespected like that. “

This is War presents a segment inspired by TikTok

Warriors and fighters will face off in the new sequence of the competition program, where only one will become the new tiktoker of 2021.

The first phase of Tiktokers: the rivals will be battles between the same members of This is war. Those who advance to a second stage will have to face famous influencers, who will come to the set of This is war to demonstrate their skill.

