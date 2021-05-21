After her participation in the Miss Universe 2021, Janick Flowerpot She has garnered the attention of the national and international press, and has received praise from various television figures for her achievement, one of these being Rebeca Escribns.

The host of America shows highlighted the work of Miss Peru and was encouraged to give her advice on the path she could take after passing through the most important beauty pageant on the planet.

Rebecca Writes revealed that she sees a lot of potential for acting in Janick Maceta, as she has the profile to play a “villain” role.

“Suddenly she could study acting if she likes it, even though she’s a sound engineer, is already a professional. Why did he say that? Well, because she has a mean face, she has a villain face, I’m not saying she is, I am saying that there is a profile that can be exploited “explained the presenter, who is also an actress.

Also, Rebeca Escribns boasted of her experience and noted that she can recognize potential new actors.

“I, leaving here (América Espectáculos), could quietly dedicate myself to do castings, because crazy eye is not wrong,” he joked.

Recently, Janick Flowerpot revealed in an interview that she will not continue in beauty pageants because she feels her mission was completed by that side.

