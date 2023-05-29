Didn’t like the runway? Rebecca Writens She has expressed on several occasions that she is not a fan of beauty pageants, even so, in 1996, at just 19 years old, she had the opportunity to participate in Miss Peru and be a potential winner. Everything was going well until she found out about a clause that she did not like and she decided to leave everything. In this note we tell you the details as a way of remembering, after the coronation of her niece Camila Escribens this 2023.

Why did Rebeca Escribens withdraw from Miss Peru 1996?

The show presenter Rebeca Escribens commented for the cameras of “You are in all”, in 2020, the reason that led her to leave the beauty contest. “In the year 96 they called me to participate in Miss Peru, in which Mónica Chacón won. When they summoned me, I took a couple of photos, trips. They sent me the contract and there was a clause: ‘The participants must not have a boyfriend, not a cohabitant, not married, not children,’ ”she said.

By then, the actress had already given birth to her first child, who was two years old. “I said: ‘I’m not going to deny my son for being in a contest, no way!’ (…). Then I arrived and someone told me: ‘Just sign, nothing happens’. And I said: ‘No way’”, sentenced Writers. In the end, the organization did without it, because they did not want to change the clause.

What was the reason why Rebeca Escribens wanted to participate in Miss Peru?

The host of “América spectacles” said that the only reason she initially accepted was the illusion of traveling and seeing the world, because she really did not like these events or other related ones. “I never dreamed of a fifteen-year-old dressed as a princess, I never saw myself entering an altar in a white dress,” confessed Rebeca Escribns.

Rebeca Escribns demonstrates her passion for fashion with various outfits in “America shows”. Photo: Instagram/Rebeca Escribns

