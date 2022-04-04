This Monday, March 4, Rebecca Writens could not go on the air due to the strike of carriers. In this context, the show host expressed her concern about the considerable rise in the prices of basic products and the situation that housewives are going through.

Through her social networks, the also actress spoke about the increase in the minimum wage and stressed that, in this situation, said measure is not very helpful.

YOU CAN SEE: Rebeca Escribans praises Flavia Laos: “She has plenty of talent to succeed wherever she wants”

What did Rebeca Escribans say?

Through a video that she shared on her Instagram account, Rebeca Escribans expressed her solidarity with all the households that are going through a time of crisis due to price increases.

“People don’t have anything to eat. The minimum wage has been raised as if it were of much use. As a housewife, as a woman, as a mother, I feel annoyed, indignant, annoyed with everything that is happening, “the host of “America Shows” mentioned at first.

Rebeca Escribans hopes that the crisis will be resolved soon

Likewise, Rebeca Escribans was concerned because the problem of carrier strikes is also affecting children, who will have to interrupt their face-to-face classes for safety. Likewise, she maintained that she is quite annoyed by everything that is happening in the country.

“I’m bummed. Right now, don’t expect property from me and everything will be fine. I’m upset and I have a right to be upset. I pray to God that all this is solved quickly, really, ”she specified.