From a very young age, Galician veterinarian Rebeca Atencia (Ferrol, 46 years old) strongly wanted to save the world. Today she is the director of the Jane Goodall Institute in the Congo. She loved nature, birds, trees. She wanted to protect animals from the dangers of civilization. An event of hers changed her life: the fire of the Serantes eucalyptus plantations, on the outskirts of the city, where she played with her brothers. Jaime, her friend and her ranger, showed the children the animals she had rescued: baby foxes and baby eagles that she had been able to save from the flames. That had a deep impact on the girl Rebeca and showed her a path in life that she lives with passion. She “felt a huge need to do something for animals. “She wanted to help them like Jaime had done,” she says in a park on the outskirts of Madrid.

Attention, big eyes, bright smile, she is as tender as she is determined. Being next to her it is easy to perceive an amazing strength and determination, but also the innocence of someone whose heart is moved. The girl who lives in her, the one who knew at the age of nine that she wanted to be a veterinarian, appears at all times. And she appears to insist that the story of her rescuing great apes in the jungle was marked from that childhood call. Many ask her how she ended up in Africa saving chimpanzees. It wasn’t an overnight decision, she tells them. It was her path in life. While studying, she tried her best to work in zoos, on safaris, in rescue centers. In 2005 she went to the Congo to collaborate with an NGO in the reintroduction of orphaned chimpanzees. There she lived alone in a small cabin, giving her life to the animals. For her, it was lucky to live in the jungle like Jane Goodall or Dian Fossey, alone and surrounded by chimpanzees. It was there that she crossed paths with Goodall herself. They both clicked. Rebeca reminded Goodall of herself at that age, pursuing her own dream. The British primatologist was impressed with this young woman “who was not afraid to work hard and could live without the basic comforts of life,” she writes on her own website. In the jungle she felt completely at home. And Goodall knew how to see it. In fact, she immediately offered him the chance to run the largest chimpanzee rehabilitation center in Africa, the Tchimpounga centre. Since then she has dedicated herself to rescuing, caring for and saving chimpanzees victims of poaching and illegal trafficking.

The veterinarian is the woman in a military shirt who is next to Jane Goodall in the video, now viral, of the embrace of Ulengue. In it you can see that rescued chimpanzee hug Goodall after leaving the cage, before entering the jungle. It is a shocking moment. The same animal that is excited when saying goodbye also jumps into the arms of Atencia, his rescuer. It was she who took care of him when he arrived at the rescue center, just a baby. He was extremely dehydrated, malnourished and depressed and she cared for him until she could grow up and return to the jungle. Atencia now lives between the Congo and Madrid, where she has settled to focus on her efforts to find financing, in addition to giving her son the opportunity to have a more normalized childhood, without losing the essence of growing up free. and wild.

In the city, he dresses in mountain clothes and drives around in a dilapidated car, which he mistreats like his friends. jeeps along African roads. His son is called Kutu, after a chimpanzee that he had cured and with whom he established a very special relationship. That animal saved her life, rescuing her from a violent specimen that seriously bit her on the head. As she noticed his blood dripping down her cheeks, she thought he would die right there. She cursed being there, lost in the jungle. She wondered who would tell her to have gone so far to save wild animals that would end up killing her. But Kutu, his chimpanzee friend, appeared out of nowhere and made his escape easier. She remembers that he looked at her saying: go, you have one second to leave.

If you want to support the production of quality journalism, subscribe. Subscribe

Atencia has worked with Juan Luis Arsuaga to investigate facial recognition technology that the paleontologist has developed in Atapuerca and implement it in the protection of chimpanzees. He and his team taught him how to use programs that scan an object from photos and provide a three-dimensional image. This technology, photogrammetry, is what they use in excavations to have a 3D image of the site. With the faces of the primates digitized, they will be able to cross them with an algorithm developed by the University of California and recognize the primates in the jungle using cameras. The objective is that they do not fall victims to poaching.

She and Arsuaga met when the Spanish Geographic Society awarded her the National Prize and the paleontologist later called her to interview her on his National Radio program. He is very interested in primates and she always consults him on a lot of questions. Atapuerca’s father, who responds by email, highlights her courage and her ability to lead teams. Many point to her as Jane Goodall’s successor, but she makes light of the matter. He says that Jane is unique, that he has inspired her life, that it is an honor to be around her. And she returns to her beloved chimpanzees because she, she insists, saving them is saving ourselves.

Sign up here to the weekly Ideas newsletter.