against
The ‘Urtasun Style’ is a way of doing (of not doing) whose defining feature would be the confusion between what one is and what one represents. The culture is him. And he is the culture
The absence of Ernest Urtasun (and, by extension, of Spain) at the reopening of the Notr Dame Cathedral, one of the great international events of the year, after the devastating fire of 2019, is one more example of what we could call ‘Urtasun Style.’ Is …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Rebeca #Argudo #culture
Leave a Reply