Opposition to transsexuals participating in women’s competitions is overwhelming. Relevant personalities begin to express loudly and without fear their opposition to the fact that accusations on networks without judicial proceedings could have social consequences for those accused. Certain brands are beginning to move away from the impositions of identity movements in their advertising campaigns. Has the ‘woke’ died? In France, the French Cinematheque cancels the screening of the film ‘Last Tango in Paris’ after protests from several feminist associations. In the United Kingdom, the British Board of Film Classification raises the recommended age for viewing the classic ‘Mary Poppins’ due to “discriminatory” and “offensive” language. In Spain, a national newspaper accuses film directors of serious accusations without filing any complaint in court. In the United States, at the University of California, DEI statements are required from all aspiring professors. No, the ‘woke’ is not dead. The ‘woke’ is dying, yes, it seems to be losing support, true; but he has not died. Signs appear that it is in decline. The clearest and most symptomatic, in my opinion, are two: that certain intellectuals invest time and effort in sophisticating arguments that maintain that it was always right-wing, and that the lukewarm and moderate ones, those who never risked anything and always stayed on the sidelines ( because what has been called “cultural battles” are vulgar and they are interested in what is important and elevated), they are celebrating that they have won. And nothing has been won here, I’m sorry. In Spain, a national newspaper accuses film directors of serious accusations without filing any complaint in court. The ‘woke’ is not dead and, as Richard Hanania points out in a recent article , renowned American writer, specialist in ideologies, author of ‘The origin of the ‘woke”, it is not appropriate to ignore now, precisely, the identity agenda of the extreme left: the ‘woke’ is still alive and must be confronted. Because the capricious, the irresponsible, the spoiled and the presumptuous continue to benefit from embracing any idea that serves as an exhibition of their moral height (that capitalism of admirable ideas), and because ideologues and fanatics continue to be comfortably installed in the institutions. , academia, culture and the media. And they have too much at stake with their disappearance to resign themselves. For some of them, in fact, the only thing that separates them from hunger or relevance (or both) is that the beach bar that they have helped to build, diligently, on the idea of ​​a supposedly restorative social justice that justifies all abuse is still standing. What has changed is that some have woken up for a second time, what architect and former dean of Princeton University, Alejandro Zaera-Polo, has called “the awakening of the ‘woke’ wakefulness.” But, for it to really happen, as he himself says, for it to conclude, it will be necessary for “a new materialist realism to prevail where empirical evidence once again prevails over the moral imperatives of social justice”, also – and above all – in the world of culture. To continue with the analogy of medical diagnosis: the patient is in critical condition, but stable in severity. That is why it is not advisable to order flowers or responses yet. Don’t rush

