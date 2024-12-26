The Christmas party has reached our days thanks to popular practice and in the face of all harassment, with the symbolic force of the rituals and celebrations that unite communities.





Of all the congratulations I have received on these dates, the vast majority of the most personal ones, those from my friends and family, congratulated Christmas; The corporate companies congratulated the holidays. What parties? Christmas, I imagine. But I could deduce it from the dates, not from…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only