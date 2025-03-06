Is something changing in the world of cinema? That seems. Not in the Spanish bubble, where Leticia Dolera is still scandalized in case the girls, after seeing ‘anora’, decide to be whores (in my childhood I saw, fascinated, countless sometimes ‘robocop’ and I never wanted to be half … Police, half ‘cyborg’), but in Hollywood. That is, in the cinema. In the recent Oscar gala that, after the enthusiasm with which some stars supported Kamala Harris and his subsequent defeat against Trump, was expected to claim, the thing was not so much.

Neither so much, not at all: those who saw it, pencil in hand, hoping to list the nonsense ‘woke’ biempensantes, the antitrump fuss and the vindications about all identity movement, we take a click (blessed chasco). It seems that, indeed, the ‘woke’ agonizes and does it under the spotlights and gala dress. Not even the presence of Karla Sofía Gascón, the last fringe of that of the awakening, woke up (apologize for the easy joke) more expectation than a low intensity joke that is expected as soon as the gala began by a decaffeinated presenter who felt irreverent to say “pederast” in the gala’s equator.

Little remains of those ceremonies in which peace, feminism, inclusion, diversity and all fair causes were claimed. Many thanks to families and very few slogans. Neither Selena Gómez cried for mass deportations, nor was she shouted ‘not to war’ and, removing a shy reproach to US foreign policy in relation to Palestine, applauded with the same comedy enthusiasm with which everything was applauded (of the jokes to the deaths of the year), the politics, against all prognosis, stayed out.

The cinema and only cinema were celebrated. Seems to bet again on entertainment

Inside you breathe ‘glamor’: they, gorgeous and thin; They, elegant and sophisticated. The cinema and only cinema were celebrated. It seems to bet again on entertainment, even Disney focuses on it again, abandoning the policies ofi. We will see if the academy follows. Let us not forget that it was delivered with excessive passion to the current, changing the rules to be able to opt for the coveted statuette in order to “reflect the diversity of the global population” and favor minorities.

In order to opt for best film, for example and among other requirements, at least 30% of the ‘film’ characters had to belong to groups with little representation (this included, not only to ethnic minorities, but also women, LGBTQ collective and disabled) or the film’s plot should be focused on one of those characters.

But everything seems to indicate, yes, that the Hollywood more ‘Wake’ agonizes and returns the old Hollywood, that of the stars. But California is far away and here we continue to have a film industry delivered to this agenda and that, from the Ministry of Culture of Urtasun, is encouraged not to change. Here, women led by women, for example, are considered ‘difficult works’ and receive extra points when opting for subsidies.

Associations such as Cima, that of women filmmakers and audiovisual media (recently condemned, paradoxically, for violating the honor of the producer Marta de Santa Ana), hundreds of thousands of euros are pocketed in direct aid without competitive concurrence to develop their activities, which are around the presence of women in the audiovisual sector (between 2022 and 2024 received more than 600,000 euros in public aid).

So the Goya gala has a little more left to ‘unwok’ (some of them are going on it) of what it could seem to us. Especially if, for fear, those who have so much to tell are silent.