Against
Let us not forget that the ‘Charlie Hebdo’ massacre was not only against men who draw what is uncomfortable: its ultimate function was to kill ideas
“It is surprising that a verse, a song, a belief or an illustration is something to combat so virulently,” said the comics author. Tomeu Segui referring to the jihadist attack against the magazine ‘Charlie Hebdo’, which is now ten years old. Surprising, it has…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Rebeca #Argudo #Culture #life
Leave a Reply