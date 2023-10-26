Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/25/2023 – 22:33

It became routine in Santiago (Chile) to see Rebeca Andrade on the podium. One day after finishing first in the table jumping event at the Pan-American Games, the Brazilian won, this Wednesday (25), the gold medal on the beam, in a test in which Flávia Saraiva took silver and Canadian Ava Stewart with bronze.

“I’m very happy and proud to have come here after such a long World Cup and to have managed to do good series, good performances, to feel prepared to step up and do what I have to do. It was a great experience at my first Pan American. What to complain about? I have nothing to say. I’m really happy,” said Rebeca, who, in addition to gold on the balance beam and table vault, won silver on the uneven bars and in the team event.

After shining on the beam, Flávia Saraiva won another silver, this time on the floor, behind only the American Kaliya Lincoln. In the men’s competition, Arthur Nory won gold in the fixed bar, in a dispute in which Bernardo Miranda secured silver and Canadian Rene Cournoyer finished third. Nory also reached the podium in the vault, but to receive the silver medal.

Silver in equestrian dressage

Wednesday was also historic for dressage equestrian, a modality in which João Victor Oliva won silver in the competition held at the Army Riding School in Quillota. Riding Feel Good, the Brazilian won the medal with 86.160% in the GP Freestyle. To date, Brazil’s only individual medal in the sport was from rider Orlando Facada, bronze at the Pan de Caracas, in 1983.

“I’m very happy. The first word that comes to mind is joy. I’m very happy with Feel Good, which I’ve been working with since I was very young, I’ve always believed in it, as well as my father Victor Oliva and coach Norbert van Laak. We are reaping the fruits of our long-term work”, declared the knight.