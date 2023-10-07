Simone Biles no longer had to prove anything more. But in case there were still any doubts, she wanted to continue making a difference. She repeated her Biles II – the Yurchenko with a double backflip, the most difficult jump in women’s gymnastics – although this time she fell backwards. But Biles didn’t care, and this time she laughed. The American won silver in vault against Rebeca Andrade (14.750), who took revenge on her and redeemed herself with gold at the World Cup in Antwerp (Belgium). Biles was left off the podium on uneven bars, where the 16-year-old Chinese girl, Qiu Qiyuan (15,100), was the champion. During the first day of apparatus finals, three champions and two champions were proclaimed. On ground, the gold went to the Israeli Artem Dolgopyat (14,866), in the pommel horse, to the Irish Rhys McClenaghan (15,100), and in rings, to the Chinese Liu Yang (15,233).

Kazuki Minami started the floor with great difficulty, marking territory and setting the bar high with a 14.666. A note that would finally grant him the money. The Filipino Carlos Yulo, always elegant, who looked askance at the stopwatch during his routine, couldn’t beat him. Nor the bronze in all around Fred Richard who, despite impressing the public with his windmills, fell short in the exercises and ended up falling to the ground at the end. But Artem Dolgopyat did: he nailed his routine, and took the gold with a 14.866. Daiki Hashimoto, current Olympic and world champion, was the last to leave, and he did so with great power. So much so that he slightly left the lines of the mat and said goodbye to the podium with a 14.233. The bronze went to the Kazakh Milad Karimi (14,600), which put a great finishing touch to his world championship.

The final seemed close. And even more so with the expected distribution of women’s jumping medals. The fight between Biles returned, already gold in teams and in all around, and Rebeca Andrade. The American debuted the colt with Biles II. This time, however, she fell backwards. But far from caring, she nailed the second jump and achieved an average of 14.549. The French Coline Devillard, current European champion in jumping, placed her hands when landing and did not perform the two planned pirouettes of the second element. Biles, sitting, uneasy, watched Andrade’s perfect exercise and how she took the gold medal from the American with a 14.750. The Korean Yeo Seo-Jong, after shining on vault, closed the podium and took the bronze with a 14.416.

On pommel horse, one of the most complicated apparatus, scares and falls threatened the gymnasts’ medals. Max Whitlock, three-time world champion and two-time Olympian on colt, fell from the exercise when his movement failed. The Irishman Rhys McClenaghan came out last and achieved a 15.100, revalidating the gold. Khoi Young, second, did not give up after the champions’ exercises and won the silver with a 14.966, while the Armenian Eahmad Abu Al-Soud took the bronze (14.633).

Simone Biles had another opportunity to get one more gold. But they were the uneven bars, precisely the only apparatus in which the American had not led the classification. The last one came out. She got a good workout, but she opened her legs a little and didn’t go over 14,200. She was saying goodbye to the podium. Her compatriot Shilese Jones opened the season and set the bar high, with a 14.766 that earned her bronze. Naomi Visser fell short in exercises, and Lorette Charpy fell off the bars, cheered on by the audience as she pulled herself together. But the Sportpaleis fell with the great difficulty of Kayla Nemour’s routine, second with a 15.033. The gold went to the young Qiu Qiyuan, who once again showed her talent and remembered that she had been the best in the classification in asymmetrical by scoring a crushing 15,100.

On rings, Harry Hepworth seemed disappointed with his 14,100. Without the defending world title, great specialists, such as the Chinese You Hao or Liu Yang, were announced as favorites. Olympic ring runner-up Hao showed off his muscles for the camera as the judges announced his 14.833 and he took third place on the podium. The Greek Eleftherios Petrounias marked distance with a 15.066. The exit, nailed. The grade, enough for a second place. But the level did not stop rising. And when it seemed like he couldn’t do it anymore, the reigning Olympic rings champion, Yang, took the gold with an impressive 15.233.

And after almost four hours of finals, the day was over. There are five medals still to be distributed, although Biles will no longer be able to repeat the five golds from the 2019 World Cup, but she will be able to increase his record with the floor exercise and balance beam.

