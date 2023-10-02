Rebeca Andrade did not know that her team, Brazil, had qualified in fourth place. Nor that they would compete in the Paris Olympic Games after missing the Tokyo ones. She couldn’t see it. She now wears glasses and doesn’t like contact lenses, so she couldn’t see the screen with the classification, where she was in fourth position. all around.

Neither Andrade, nor Alexa Moreno, nor Melanie Dos Santos have been able to overcome Simone Biles this Monday. The American finished leader on all the apparatus – except uneven bars, where her partner Shilese Jones did – and on the all around at the end of the qualifying day of the Antwerp World Artistic Gymnastics Championship. Only one surprise caught attention at the Antwerps Sportpaleis: Australia, for the first time since 2012, snuck into one of the Olympic places awarded by the championship. Spain did not achieve it. She finished in 16th place with 152.895 points. However, Alba Petisco and Ana Pérez have obtained an individual place for the Games.

After the whirlwind Biles, its new element and its undisputed leadership, on Monday there were seven subdivisions with 17 countries yet to debut; among them, Brazil, with the current world champion Rebeca Andrade, Canada, bronze last year, France or China. The big qualifying day – which lasted more than 12 hours – began with Spain on uneven bars first thing in the morning. They shared courts and mats with the Belgian hosts who, nervously, fell repeatedly on the balance beams, and the Romanian hosts, who showed their potential and solvency on jumping.

Ana Pérez, after years plagued by injuries, led the Spanish team with a 12.933 after the first rotation. The second, balance beam, was choked by the Spanish team. Alba Petisco, unbalanced, did not exceed 11.566 after some stumbles, and Laura Casabuena fell from the apparatus twice (11.233), while Pérez pulled the team with a precious 12.966. Spain recovered ground on the ground, with a 13.1 from Petistco, and a 12.333 from the 25-year-old from Seville, who still did not lower the bar. She was followed by a solvent 12,266 from Laia Font and a necessary 13,066 from Casabuena.

It was not enough. And not even the best results in jumping, such as that of Sara Pinilla with a 12.8, Petisco with an unbeatable 13.633 or Casabuena with a 13.066, made the comeback possible. Petisco fell too soon on her first jump, and headed disconsolately to the second. And the day ended for the Spanish with a score of 152.895, surpassing last year’s result and Belgium, the host. They were provisional seventh of the ten countries that had already competed. But with three subdivisions to go, the Spanish women lost the opportunity to compete in the Olympic Games as a team. Only Alba Petisco and Ana Pérez will have an individual place.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.