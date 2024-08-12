Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 12/08/2024 – 16:05

The greatest Brazilian Olympic winner in history, Rebeca Andrade also led the attention on social media by gaining 8.7 million new followers on her Instagram page. The data comes from a survey carried out by the influencer marketing agency NetCos for the website This Is Money.

Among the 10 biggest increases, 7 were on pages of female athletes. Most of the highlights were also medal winners – the only athlete who entered the ranking without stepping onto a podium was table tennis player Hugo Calderano.

According to the data, the athletes earned more than 28 million on all their pages combined. Check out the ranking:

Athlete Instagram Profile Growth Followers during the opening ceremony Followers on 12/8/2024 Rebecca Andrade @rebecarandrade 8,700,000 2,700,000 11,400,000 Flavia Saraiva @flavialopessaraiva 4,000,000 1,100,000 5,100,000 Beatriz Souza @_beatrizsouzaar 3,288,500 11,500 3,300,000 Rayssa Leal “Fairy” @rayssalealsk8 2,800,000 6,400,000 9,200,000 Julia Soares @juju_bsoares 2,648,000 52,000 2,700,000 Gabriel Medina @gabrielmedina 2,800,000 11,400,000 14,200,000 Lorrane Oliveira @loloo_santos 1,756,000 144,000 1,900,000 Jade Barbosa @jade_barbosa 1,142,000 758,000 1,900,000 Hugo Calderano @hugocalderano 730,000 270,000 1,000,000 Caio Bonfim @caiobonfims 452,900 15.100 468,000

More followers can bring more investment

The number of followers is usually associated with a higher chance of selling advertising space. YouTube streaming channel CazéTV even ran campaigns to increase the number of fans on athletes’ profiles.

“We know that engagement and number of followers are important for a stronger position of influence and relevance on social media,” said Fabio Medeiros, Head of Content at CazéTV, to the F5 portal.

For Marta Cardoso, head of Data at NetCos, followers are just part of what is needed to attract more brands to advertise with athletes. According to the executive, profiles need to be able to achieve a real connection with their audience.

“In the connection established through identification, inspiration tends to represent much higher conversion rates in advertising campaigns, which increases the perceived value of the athlete,” explains Medeiros.

The executive also highlights that, if the creation of this relationship with the public is successful, it is possible that athletes will have earnings for a longer period of time, including after their retirement.

“An elite athlete tends to have a ‘short’ career in sport,” he says. “Those athletes who are able to connect with this new audience will see their work reverberate beyond the seasonal visibility of major tournaments.”