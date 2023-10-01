The “Care” initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs, provided 11,681 integrated health services intended for senior citizens and people of determination in their homes in Dubai last May. Within four months.

The “Care” initiative translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide the finest integrated health services for senior citizens and people of determination, which are consistent with the best international practices, in His Highness’s keenness to consolidate the quality of life in the emirate. Dubai.

During the period from May 3 to August 31, 10,665 services were provided to senior citizens from the services included in the initiative, which works to provide quality medical services through a network of hospitals and home clinic services to follow up on the condition of senior citizens and people of determination and care for them in accordance with the latest international standards used in treatment.

The initiative provided 1,016 services to people of determination in accordance with the best international standards, achieving reassurance and social stability, guaranteeing them the best quality of life, and enabling them to obtain medical care in a family setting.

The initiative, which comes within the work of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, aims to develop an integrated health system that improves the quality of life of senior citizens and people of determination, by allocating the hotline 800588 to answer their calls in a way that ensures that they receive comprehensive and advanced medical services that suit their health needs and take into account their various requirements easily and conveniently. .

Executive Director of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, Dr. Amer Sharif, said: “The Care Initiative works to provide an integrated health system, providing a range of quality services through a network of different health facilities to serve senior citizens and people of determination, and in a way that contributes to consolidating Dubai’s position as a model in providing the best forms of care.” And the treatment.”