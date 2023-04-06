April 6, 2023 01:03
A recent research paper indicated that humans have not yet reached their age limit and that there may not even be an age limit.
In the paper, published in the journal PLOS ONE under the title “Delayed mortality and pressure on older lifespans in human cohorts,” the researchers used mathematical modeling of longevity trends, without reference to any biological, social or medical science, to extrapolate future human longevity.
The current record for human longevity, which is 122 years, has remained unchanged since 1997. It is likely that Jeanne Calment, a wealthy French woman, holds the record for the longest verified life in the world. While it is amazing to reach this age, it has long been expected that the likelihood of someone ever reaching this age is remote.
At the moment, there are eight people over the age of 114 on this planet, all of them women, and the oldest is 116.
It should also be noted that the study’s lead author, David McCarthy of the University of Georgia’s Terry School of Business, describes himself as an expert on politics.
Mathematical models are commonly used to set targets for pensions and life insurance premiums, and predicting how long people will live has a long history in the financial world. For most of this history, it was relied on a 19th-century mathematical law of reasonable precision.
Gompertz’s law
The law used in the current study is a 202-year-old mathematical formula for modeling mortality rates. The law states that death rates increase exponentially with age, meaning that the risk of death increases by about every decade after the age of 50. Gompertz’s Law is named after Benjamin Gompertz, the British mathematician who proposed the law.
Gompertz himself only thought his model was reliable until the age of 85 but he died at the age of 86. However, at age 86, Gompertz was nine years older than the life expectancy of a man born in the United States today.
The new paper refrains from involving biology in predicting maximum lifespan. However, she concludes, using mathematics alone, that groups born after 1950 must be the first to experience a significant delay in the historical progression of mortality. By calculating a constant mortality risk for each year thereafter, the study predicts a future in which longevity records will be commonly broken after 2073, with some prediction charts as far as 140 years.
But being able to reach this long lifespan will require much more than just statistical chance. It will require a much deeper understanding of cellular function, DNA repair, cancer alleviation, and tissue regeneration.
It would also potentially require genetic modifications of IVF to provide the body with a genome that can survive 140 years of cellular replication without mutation or destructive aging. And this generation, besides the required knowledge, has not yet been born.
Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
#Reassuring #news #maximum #lifespan #humans
Leave a Reply