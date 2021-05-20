White House spokeswoman Jane Saki made reassuring statements on Thursday regarding the possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

During the daily press briefing, Saki said that reports of a move towards a ceasefire were encouraging.

“We have seen reports of movement towards a possible ceasefire,” the spokeswoman said. This is encouraging, of course. ”

Diplomatic moves towards a ceasefire in the current escalation gained momentum on Thursday after US President Joe Biden called for a calm.

Biden telephoned Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in order to reach a truce between the two parties.