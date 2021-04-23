Reassurances regarding a single dose of two different vaccines against Corona

Researchers responsible for a major new British study announced that vaccines will allow controlling the emerging corona virus without the need for future closures, according to what was reported by many British websites and newspapers, today, Friday.

In the UK’s largest examination of real-life vaccination data so far, scientists found that both the “Pfizer-Bionic” and “Oxford-AstraZeneca” vaccines reduce infection and thus the spread of the virus.

An analysis of more than 1.6 million swabs from families in the UK found that among those who were given at least one dose of one of the two vaccines, there was a 74 per cent reduction in asymptomatic infections.

The benefits in reducing infection were similar for everyone, including the elderly, those with long-term health conditions, and those most at risk.

The protective effect was most pronounced among those who took two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, resulting in a 70 percent reduction in asymptomatic infections, and up to 90 percent in asymptomatic cases.

The chief scientist behind the study said that the results combined with the current situation of the Covid virus in Britain mean that the country has “moved from a pandemic to an endemic state.”

Oxford University experts said the new findings make them “cautiously optimistic” that vaccines will allow society to control the Covid-19 pandemic in the long term without lockdown.

They also confirmed that people could be infected or re-infected with the virus even after getting vaccinated, which means measures such as social distancing and masks may need to be continued.