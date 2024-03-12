To travel to the USA The visa is the essential requirement, since if you do not have the document, the immigration authorities will prevent your entry into North American territory.

A visa It is a document issued by the United States Department of Statewhich allows a foreigner to enter and leave the American Union freely for a maximum period of stay of 6 months, valid for 10 years.

Given the importance that American visa has for millions of people around the world, it is in high demand which has caused delays of up to 2 years in obtaining it.

However, if you already have a visa and are thinking about traveling to the USA, you should know that the nation imposes various rules so that you can comfortably enjoy your visit, avoiding problems with immigration officials.

You should be aware that there are several reasons why your American visa It can be canceled, and to be well prepared here at Debate we tell you what those reasons are.

First of all, you should know that when you are at the airport to board to the United States, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), they will do a brief interview to be convinced that your stay in the United States is only temporary.

If your answers fail to convince the agents and they discover that you have had violations of immigration laws in your history, they could cancel your visa indefinitely, and the cancellation could be with a cut in the document, either tearing it up or writing a message that may void its validity.

Among the reasons why they can cancel your visa the following are found: